Girard Councilman William Ryser to resign effective May 22

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

GIRARD

At-large Councilman William Ryser has announced he is resigning from city council effective May 22.

Ryser only has served on council for a year and a half, but has served as a Girard school district principal for 14 years, having served the middle school for two years and the high school for 12.

He said he will be moving to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with his wife, Tracey, in hopes of continuing their careers as educators while starting a new adventure. He said he looks forward to being close to nature and having an active lifestyle.

Every council member and Mayor James Melfi showered Ryser with praise and thanked him for his contributions.

“I’m truly grateful to each and every one of you,” Ryser said. “I will never forget the people of Girard, namely the young people of Girard, who are the spirit and strength of this town.”

“He has been nothing but positive for our town, our schools, our community,” said council President Rey-nold Paolone.

Ryser said he already has resigned from the Girard school district. He said the online job posting for the high school principal position is active, and the school board will likely hire a new principal at the May 23 school board meeting.

Paolone said Ryser must send his letter of resignation to council, who will send it to Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, the county Democratic Party chairman. Then, Ryser must send a letter to the board of elections.

From there, Democratic precinct committee members will select an interim at-large councilman to finish Ryser’s term through Dec. 31.

Council discussed putting a 3-mill renewal fire levy and the 1.2-mill renewal garbage levy on the general election ballot in November and made steps toward authorizing the legislation.

The Girard Veterans Council invited council to attend Girard Memorial Day services at the Girard Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. May 27.