BUSINESS digest

Help available for those displaced by Falcon closure

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has compiled a list of employment opportunities for Falcon Transport workers displaced in the wake of the company’s closure.

The list will be distributed to workers looking for alternative employment.

The list may be accessed at www.regionalchamber.com/economicdevelopment/edworkforce/jobsnow.

Penguin City Beer announces Slavic tribute label

YOUNGSTOWN

Penguin City Beer recently announced the Simply Slavic festival will be featured on the tribute label of their signature beer, which will be available from Wednesday through June 15, while supplies last.

Ryan urges funding for DOE’s advanced tech loan program

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan urged the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies to fund the U.S Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.

In a Monday letter to U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, D-9th, chairwoman of the committee, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, requested the committee direct the Department of Energy to move expeditiously in evaluating and awarding loan applications. This program was zeroed out in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

“By 2030, 30 million electric vehicles will be made somewhere. I want them to be made here in the United States,” Ryan said.

Gasoline prices in Ohio drop 12 cents

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 12 cents cheaper this week at $2.605 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the week, all but one state in the Great Lakes and Central region saw gas prices decrease or stabilize with Ohio (-12 cents) seeing the largest decline. Ohio motorists (-18 cents) are seeing the largest yearly difference followed by Kentucky (-14 cents), Michigan (-12 cents), Iowa (-9 cents) and Mississippi (-7 cents).

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Youngstown on Monday was $2.60.

Consol developing new coal mine in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Consol Energy Inc. says it expects to open a metallurgical coal mine in southern West Virginia in 2021.

News outlets report the new mine in the Wyoming County community of Itmann will employ between 100 and 150 workers. Construction is expected to start by early next year.

Canonsburg, Pa.-based Consol Energy expects the mine to yield more than 600,000 tons of coal per year. The company says it will spend up to $80 million over the next two years to develop the mine and its preparation plant.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,24.54‚àí0.50

Aqua America, .20 39.390.74

Avalon Holdings,2.40‚àí0.10

Chemical Bank, .2840.60‚àí2.17

Community Health Sys, .213.26‚àí0.19

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.600.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.43‚àí0.31

First Energy, .36 42.450.32

Fifth/Third, .1627.08‚àí0.95

First Niles Financial, .057.000.00

FNB Corp., .1211.47‚àí0.52

General Motors, .3836.56‚àí1.33

General Electric, .129.87‚àí0.26

Huntington Bank, .11 13.06‚àí0.60

JP Morgan Chase, .56109.45‚àí3.08

Key Corp, .1116.53‚àí0.77

Macy’s, .38 21.58‚àí0.89

Parker Hannifin, .76165.83‚àí7.79

PNC, .75128.45‚àí3.99

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88175.00‚àí0.24

Stoneridge27.88‚àí0.62

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.10‚àí0.24

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.