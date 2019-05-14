BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jesse Sr. and Amber Dailey, Salem, boy, May 12.
Stephen and Rachel Keener, Struthers, boy, May 12.
Jaraysia Jefferson, Youngstown, boy, May 12.
Zachary and Marisol Sallaz, Newton Falls, girl, May 12.
Cody and Olivia McCullough, Youngstown, boy, May 12.
Johnathon and Angela Weaver, East Liverpool, boy, May 12.
Ryan and Patricia Coots, Salem, boy, May 12.
Gregory and Jill Rhoton, Youngstown, girl, May 12.
