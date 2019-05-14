Agenda Wednesday
Canfield school board, 6 p.m., 100 Wadsworth St.
Craig Beach Village Council, planning & zoning commission meeting, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.
Lowellville school board, buildings & grounds committee meeting, 6 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session; 7 p.m, regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., followed by council meeting, community room, 451 Ohio Ave.
Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.
Niles public records commission, regular meeting, 3 p.m., conference room A, 34 W. State St.
Niles school board, 5 p.m., Niles Middle School, 411 Brown St.
Senior Services Advisory Council, protective services subcommittee meeting, 2:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.
Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meetings, finance & legislation committee, 6:15 p.m.; annexation, zoning & industrial business committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.; caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Warren City Council, 4:30 p.m., council caucus room, 141 South St. SE.
Weathersfield school board, 7:30 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.
Western Reserve Port Authority, 8:30 a.m., CharBenay’s Wine on the River, 220 W. Market St., Warren.
Youngstown City Council, finance committee,4:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
