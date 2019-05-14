Abraham to leave YSU for job at Western Illinois University
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Martin Abraham, Youngs-town State University provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2015 to 2018, is leaving to start a new job at Western Illinois University, effective July 1.
Abraham will be provost and academic vice president at Western Illinois, according to that university’s news release.
He will be the chief academic officer there with responsibilities for academic and internal leadership. Western Illinois’ main campus is in Macomb, Ill.
Abraham has served as a professor of civil/environmental and chemical engineering at YSU since 2007. In addition to being provost and vice president at YSU, he was interim provost from 2014 to 2015 and the founding dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics from 2007 to 2014.
“I look forward to joining WIU and working with the faculty and President [Jack] Thomas to expand the high quality academic offerings that serve our students and the people of western Illinois and beyond,” Abraham said.
