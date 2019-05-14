Three men plead guilty to robberies and child endangering

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Two men were sentenced to prison Monday for separate robberies and another man will be sentenced later for felony child endangering for causing severe head injuries to his 2-month-old son.

William T. Williams II, 35, of Royal Mall Drive in Niles and Valley Drive Southwest in Warren, was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a firearm. Presiding over the cases was Judge Peter Kontos.

Williams’ crime was the Sept. 5, 2017, armed robbery of the Warren Beverage and Liquor Agency, 501 W. Market St.

Police said he entered wearing a mask and pulled out a long, silver gun and pointed it at an employee’s chest while demanding money. The clerk gave him cash from the register, then Williams fled.

Another employee said he thought he recognized the robber to be Williams, a regular customer. Officers saw Williams at the nearby Reeves apartment building. They took Williams back to the store, and employees positively identified him. Police found nearly the same amount of cash as was stolen nearby with articles of clothing and the weapon used in the robbery.

Also sentenced Monday was Danyel K. Williamson, 43, of Dodge Street Northwest, to six years in prison on two counts of robbery in the Oct. 7, 2018, 8 a.m. robbery of CVS Pharmacy, 3933 Parkman Road NW, and 9:07 a.m. robbery of Family Dollar, 1139 W. Market St.

At the CVS, Williamson took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and told the clerk if he got in the way, Williamson would stab him, police said. The employee said he did not see a knife but believed Williamson had one.

At 9:07 a.m., Williamson tried to rob the Family Dollar but did not get anything, police said.

Charles R. Ellis, 37, of Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast, will be sentenced in about four weeks after pleading guilty Monday to two counts of felonious assault involving his 2-month-old child.

Ellis’ indictment says he recklessly abused the boy two times in January 2018. Police said Ellis took the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Jan. 16, 2018. The boy was then transferred by helicopter to the main campus in Akron, where he was diagnosed with severe head trauma and a brain bleed.

Ellis could get 16 years in prison.