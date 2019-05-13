YSU's Abraham named provost at Western Illinois
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University professor Martin Abraham has been named provost and academic vice president at Western Illinois University, according to The Vindicator's news partner 21 WFMJ-TV.
Abraham, former provost at YSU, has been at the university for 12 years. The move is effective July 1.
As provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Illinois, Abraham will serve as the chief academic officer of the University with responsibility for academic and internal leadership.
Abraham has been a professor of civil/environmental and chemical engineering at YSU since 2007.
