Woman takes plea in 2018 shooting death case

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman charged with a March 25, 2018 shooting death has pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of manslaughter with a firearms specification.

Shayla Adam's, 28, of Idlewood Avenue, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of Richard Banton, who was found inside a home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue.

Banton was found after police answered a call for a fight with gunfire.