Weather blocks paratrooper drop in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Gloomy, rainy weather has forced cancellation of a planned drop in Ohio of paratroopers from a plane used in the D-Day invasion.

A C-53D Skytrooper named “D-Day Doll’ had been ready to carry the Airborne Heritage Platoon paratroopers for the canceled drop this morning at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The museum is showing movies about the amphibious assault that led to the liberation of France and the end of the Nazi regime.

Visitors can access tablets utilizing a French-developed technology called HistoPad. Users can contrast current views of historic sites with detailed re-creations of them, enhanced in this case with video footage, photos and maps and animation. It’s the U.S. debut of HistoPads.

The museum plans more special events for the 75th anniversary on June 6.