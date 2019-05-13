Stabbing in Pa. apartment leaves man dead, woman critically hurt
CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a stabbing inside an apartment in western Pennsylvania has left a man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition.
Carnegie police say the stabbing occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They say the injured woman then ran to a neighbor’s home and sought help.
Officers soon responded to the apartment and found 51-year-old Luke Connolly had been stabbed multiple times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The woman remained hospitalized today in critical condition. Her name and further details on her injuries have not been disclosed.
Authorities have not said what sparked the dispute. No arrests have been made.
