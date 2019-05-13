Solid Waste Management District committee meeting is Tuesday
AUSTINTOWN — Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will have a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the county board of health office, 50 Westchester Drive.
