Send The Vindicator your Memorial Day events


May 13, 2019 at 8:30a.m.

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Memorial Day, which is May 27 this year. Send the day, time and place of each event to: Memorial Day Events, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or email the information to news@vindy.com. Put Memorial Day Events in the subject line.

The deadline to submit the information is May 20.

