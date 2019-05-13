Send The Vindicator your Memorial Day events

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Memorial Day, which is May 27 this year. Send the day, time and place of each event to: Memorial Day Events, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or email the information to news@vindy.com. Put Memorial Day Events in the subject line.

The deadline to submit the information is May 20.