Ryser resigning from Girard council effective May 22
GIRARD
At-large Councilman William Ryser has announced he is resigning from city council effective May 22.
Ryser has only served on council for a year and a half, but has served as a Girard school district principal for 14 years, serving as middle school principal for two years and at the high school for 12 years.
He said he will be moving to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with his wife Tracey Ryser in hopes of continuing their careers as educators while finding new adventures.
Council and Mayor James Melfi showered Ryser with praise.
‘’I’m truly grateful to each and every one of you,’’ Ryser said. ‘’I will never forget the people of Girard, namely the young people of Girard, who are the spirit and strength of this town.’’
‘’He has been nothing but a positive contribution to this town, our schools, this council. He’s always put his interests in the back,’’ said council President Reynold Paolone.
Read more in Tuesday’s Vindicator.
