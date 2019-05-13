Regional Chamber compiles job lists for Falcon Transport workers
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has compiled a list of employment opportunities for Falcon Transport workers displaced in the wake of the company’s closure.
The list will be distributed to workers looking for alternative employment.
The list may be accessed at www.regionalchamber.com/economicdevelopment/edworkforce/jobsnow.
