Rapper Kodak Black facing federal gun charge

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has made his initial appearance on a gun charge in Miami federal court.

The 21-year-old, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was charged with making a false statement while attempting to purchase a firearm. His hearing was this afternoon.

The rapper was arrested Saturday shortly before taking the stage at Rolling Loud, a Miami-area hip-hop festival. Police are investigating connections between the festival and a series of shooting that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper's girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Black's attorney David Cohen said the rapper mistakenly failed to indicate he's currently under indictment while filling out the form before purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Black has been arrested numerous times, including last month on drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the U.S. near Niagara Falls, New York. He's also facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

The rapper is slated to return to court Wednesday.