Police find stolen gun in car of Youngstown man who fled

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a stolen 9mm handgun early Saturday morning in the car of a man who led police on brief foot and vehicle chases.

Lamar Armstrong, 32, of Dupont Street, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property after he was arrested about 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the drive of a home in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue.

Police earlier tried to pull him over for running stop sign but he drove away, abandoned his car and was caught in the driveway following a chase.

Inside the car officers found the gun in the center console.

Reports said it was reported stolen in 2017 in Youngstown.