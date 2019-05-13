Our Revolution blasts proposed sale of GM Lordstown Complex

LORDSTOWN

A news conference will take place at noon today at the Shrine of Hope in front of the Cruze sign at the General Motors Lordstown Complex at 2300 Hallock Young Road SW.

A Sunday news release from Our Revolution Mahoning Valley says: “[It] stands in firm opposition to the Trump-announced proposed sale of GM Lordstown to Workhorse, a shell company which has not turned a profit in the past 11 years. Last year alone, Workhorse lost $36.5 million. Its first quarter 2019 sales totaled a mere $364,000 with a net loss of $6.3 million. As of March 30 [2019] this struggling outfit with fewer than 100 employees, all nonunion, had less than $3 million in cash on hand, most of it borrowed.

“Our Revolution Mahoning Valley stands in solidarity with the UAW in calling upon GM to allocate a new product to GM Lords-town and continue the proud legacy of workplace excellence there.”

No injuries in Struthers rollover auto crash

STRUTHERS

Police were on the scene after a rollover crash on Youngstown Poland Road near Edison Street on Sunday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police said the crash took out a stop sign and fire hydrant in the area. The two drivers were able to get out of the cars, and officers said there weren’t any serious injuries.

Veterans office closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission office in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Suite 100, will be closed Thursday for staff training. For information, call Susan Krawchyk, executive director, at 330-740-2450.

Kids to Parks Day set

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s park and recreation department is participating in the 2019 National Park Trust Kids to Parks Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ipe Field, 1126 E. Midlothian Blvd.

The free event includes food, a bounce house, giant yard games, a DJ and a chance to explore a city firetruck.

Summer food program

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown school district will again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children. Free meals will be made available to all children age 1 to 18 at Austintown Elementary, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 3 to Aug. 16. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information, contact Jayme Rarick, food service supervisor, at 330-797-3900, ext. 2032.

Essay contest

HOWLAND

Howland Local Schools had an essay contest as part of its recent “All One” Student and Community Showcase at the high school, honoring six students for their writing efforts.

The essay subject was “What made the clock stop?” That was a reference to the atomic clock above the main entrance doors at the high school that stopped several years ago.

The winners are Ethan Salamon, grade 3; Nick Clay, grade 4; Abby Restaino, grade 5; Shannon Young, grade 6; Lexus Ottum, grades 7 and 8; and Cassandra Caldwell, grades 9 to 12.

Bipartisan freshman lawmakers group tour rural counties

COLUMBUS (AP)

A bipartisan group of freshman Ohio lawmakers has completed the first of planned tours around the state, beginning with rural counties.

The group of four Democrats and four Republicans on Friday visited the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, whose customers include the NFL; the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative in Kenton; and One Energy Wind Turbine Campus in Findlay.

Republican representatives in the group were Haraz Ghanbari of Perrysburg, Don Jones of Freeport, Susan Manchester of Waynesfield and Jon Cross of Kenton. A final stop included Manchester’s Auglaize County family farm.

Democrats were Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland, Casey Weinstein of Hudson, Juanita Brent of Cleveland and Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.

Ghanbari said the goal was to help connect lawmakers’ work in Columbus with local communities throughout Ohio.