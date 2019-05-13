Ohio 4-year-old dies in shooting police believe was accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy has been killed in what they believe was an accidental shooting at a city home.
Police Chief George Kral says it appears the boy somehow shot himself with a parent’s gun. But police say the investigation is continuing.
Authorities say the child was shot once in the head. His identity hasn’t been released.
Police Sgt. Paul Davis says one of the family members is with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A message seeking comment was left for the patrol today.
The boy was taken to a Toledo hospital where he died. Hospital staff alerted police to the shooting about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
