Ohio 4-year-old dies in shooting police believe was accident


May 13, 2019 at 12:25p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy has been killed in what they believe was an accidental shooting at a city home.

Police Chief George Kral says it appears the boy somehow shot himself with a parent’s gun. But police say the investigation is continuing.

Authorities say the child was shot once in the head. His identity hasn’t been released.

Police Sgt. Paul Davis says one of the family members is with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A message seeking comment was left for the patrol today.

The boy was taken to a Toledo hospital where he died. Hospital staff alerted police to the shooting about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000