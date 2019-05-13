MVAC Taste of Faiths event is tonight in Boardman


May 13, 2019 at 11:32a.m.

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches will host its annual Taste of the Faiths at 5:30 p.m. tonight at St. Charles Church Hall, 7345 Westview Drive.

Food and beverages will be provided by various Valley congregations. Larry Bowald of Canfield Presbyterian Church will provide musical entertainment. The event will feature a pick-a-prize raffle. Cost is $15 per person and tickets are available at the door. Proceeds will help continue the work of MVAC in the area. For information, call 330-788-5914.

