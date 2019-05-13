Mahoning coroner ID's South Side homicide victim


May 13, 2019 at 3:54p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office today identified Keith Wade, 30, as the man who was found shot to death about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a car in the 600 block of West Warren Avenue.

Wade’s death is the 10th homicide in Youngstown in 2019. In 2018 the city had 26 homicides. An arrest has not yet been made.

