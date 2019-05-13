Jury selection underway in OD death case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony Donofrio for a man accused of supplying the drugs that led to the October 2017 overdose of an Austintown man.
Jerrell Womack, 27, of Oak Street Extension, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs for the death of Richard Harmony, 47, of Austintown.
Womack also served a prison term for involuntary manslaughter for the 2010 shooting death of a man and was released from prison just a few months before Harmony died.
