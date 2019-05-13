Demonstrators oppose GM plan to sell plant to WorkHorse
LORDSTOWN — Four members of a Lake Milton-based political organization called Our Revolution Mahoning Valley demonstrated near the huge Chevy Cruze picture on the GM Lordstown plant today to criticize the announcement that GM has may sell the Lordstown plant to Cincinnati's Workhorse Group.
Member Werner Lange of Newton Falls called the idea that Workhorse will begin production electric vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service at the Lordstown plant "a very cruel joke," quoting an April 12 PRNewswire press release that said if Workhorse does get the contract to build vehicles, they will be made at its facility in Union City, Ind.
He also said it's unlikely Workhorse will get the contract and that it has not turned a profit since its founding in 2007 and has fewer than 100 employees, all non-union.
"It really is horse feathers," Lange said of the company buying the plant.
Chuckie Denison of Lake Milton, the group's organizer, said Our Revolution Mahoning Valley began one month ago when presidential candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont came to Lordstown to hold a campaign rally and urge General Motors to reopen the GM Lordstown facility.
The plant produced its last Chevy Cruze one month earlier.
Denison said the group wants to empower people to run for office and support progressive ideas and "represent the people."
