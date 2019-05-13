COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Tiffany K. Clay, 25, of Hubbard, and Jeremy J. Vandyke, 32, of same.

David F. Pepley, 26, of Johnstown, Pa., and Sarah E. Benich, 26, of Cortland.

Christopher J. Gregory, 25, of Warren, and Tara L. Lesh, 24, of Cortland.

Chelsea R. Humenny, 26, of Hubbard, and Cory J. Donahue, 31, of same.

David D. Weaver, 22, of Middlefield, and Kathryn W. Miller, 22, of same.

Shawn C. Losen, 48, of Warren, and Rachel S. Bahr, 48, of same.

Clyde O. Fowler, 55, of Girard, and Laura A. Daviduk, 27, of same.

Jeremy A. Shane, 42, of Hubbard, and Lisa M. James, 37, of Warren.

James L. Griffith Jr., 51, of Vienna, and Paula L. Hoid, 47, of same.

Ralph M. Dunco Sr., 72, of McDonald, and Elizabeth F. Carano, 70, of Niles.

Christine M. Hall, 24, of Girard, and Joshua A. Burnham, 24, of same.

Devan L. Dessaw, 28, of Masury, and Aaron T. Usher, 24, of same.

Brandon A. Markle, 22, of Niles, and Ashley N. Wagner, 22, of same.

Stephen A. Mackey, 29, of Hubbard, and Leesha A. George, 28, of same.

Christopher J. Dawson, 30, of Newton Falls, and Alecia M. Smith, 30, of same.

Mathew P. Welker, 30, of Warren, and Stephanie V. Clay, 29, of same.

Jonathan M. Perkins, 34, of Bristolville, and Crystal M. DeMoss, 29, of same.

Benjamin M. Eader, 44, of Girard, and April L. Hileman, 44, of same.

Reid A. Haney, 59, of Uniontown, and Merceda J. Orlando, 48, of Youngstown.

Lance W. Leeper Sr., 50, of Mannington, W.Va., and Patricia A. Murray, 44, of same.

Johnathan E. Nutter, 33, of Hubbard, and Amber L. Evanko, 26, of same.

DOCKET

Sam Lamancusa v. Betty Davis et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Abraham A. Bedwarn et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark A. Dohn et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. George Cheese et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brian A. Stottlemire et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Timeline Investment Group LLC, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ronald Nelson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sammie Bassord et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dale A. Cundiff et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William M. Tomo et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Milton Henderson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Mullen III et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Charles H. Vasbinder et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. James M. Kleese et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Daniel J. Walk et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Katherine E. Senne et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Megan Duarte et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Desiree Sanders et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Jason A. Moore et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Curt D. Jones et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. John N. Billock et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Cari L. Dalessio et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly Avery et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nakilia D. West et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark E. Potter et al, foreclosure.

Robert Hamner v. Chander M. Kohli MD FACS Inc. et al, other civil.

Tateona Dixon v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Donna Arp et al v. Tammy Bird et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Scott Lucanski, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Leigh Ann Dotts, other civil.

Kent State University v. Tina M. Decker, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Janice Riffle, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Melony J. Shafer, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Bruton, other civil.

Taylor Winfield Corp. v. Huntington National Bank, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Robert D. Thompson, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Juan Rosario, other civil.

Klines Cove LLC et al v. Pantalone Paving Inc., other civil.

Ted E. Bloom v. Dorian Capital Investments Inc. et al, other civil.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Hollie Tillery et al, other civil.

Barclay’s Bank Delaware v. Shirley A. McKelvin, other civil.

Huntington National Bank v. Robin M. Roose, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. William Fisher, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Lorie Tingler, other civil.

Randy Miller v. Matthew S. Aggarwal, other civil.

Reinhart Foodservice LLC v. Calava Corp. et al, other civil.

American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc. v. Leaseazr Services LLC, other civil.

Yvette M. Kennedy et al v. Tylor G. Six et al, other torts.

Christine M. Shamrock v. Matthew A. Barr et al, other torts.

Mary P. Binion et al v. Walmart Stores East LP et al, other torts.

Daniel S. Schmitt v. Leadec Corp. et al, workers’ compensation.

Samuel Overton Jr. v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Carol Rowley v. Mercy Health et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Berry Builders and Supply Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Chad E. Clark et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cloud Business Systems LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anita Higgins, money.

Department of Taxation v. Hunter Auto Wrecking LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sorriso Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Wendell A. Kennedy, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dawn E. Hurst Laporte, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tressa Marks, money.

Department of Taxation v. MPX Midwest LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. MW Distributing LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Quality Care Home Health Services LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sarah Ross Office Cleaning, money.

Department of Taxation v. Eric S. Scharf, money.

Department of Taxation v. Squibbs Custom Vinyl LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thomas Tristan, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matthew H. Veon, money (22).

Department of Taxation v. Sherry A. Watterson, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Joseph A. Zenk, money.

Department of Taxation v. AMVETS Post 106 Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Brainard, money.

Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lashard Cruse, money.

Department of Taxation v. D&C Odds and Ends LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Digging Dirt LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money.

Department of Taxation v. Corey J. Flowers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Glam Candi Beaute Bar & Boutique, money.

Department of Taxation v. David L. Harris Sr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Tina M. Lawver, money.

Department of Taxation v. Meldeedee Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel J. Ogello, money.

Department of Taxation v. Alcon Mechanical Piping Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelly Prokop, money.

Department of Taxation v. PSRLD LLC, money (3).

Department of Taxation v. Monieka Robertson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Vienna Center Beverage, money.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Carmella Anderson, money.

DNF Associates LLC v. Wayne Vanhorn, money.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Debra Wildman, money.

Discover Bank v. Steven M. Blair, money.

Discover Bank v. Rosemary M. Balk, money.

Discover Bank v. Mohammad Z. Abu Enjeela, money.

Cortland Savings & Banking v. Earnie D. Shavers et al, money.

Cortland Savings & Banking v. Clark A. Burlingame.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Amanda M. Calley and Terry M. White.

Lori A. Manuel and Kollin Manuel.

Mindy A. Davis and John S. Davis.

Eric Gargano and Lakrista Gargano.

Michele N. Burns and Erik J. Burns.

Corey Lunn and Sarah Greene.

David C. Fasano and Kimberly E. Doggett.

Marc Gillette and Tracy Gillette.

Michael E. Tursack Sr. and Christina R. Tursack.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Mark E. Culver v. Kimberly A. Culver.

Linda A. Gregory v. David S. Gregory.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Robert J. Williams, 38, of 49 Wetmore Drive, Struthers, and Sara B. Jackson, 31, of same.

John P. Jones, Jr., 25, of 3237 Oran Drive, Youngstown, and Jessica M. Mendez, 27, of 748 E. Philadelphia Ave., Youngstown.

Matthew C. Hodge, 31, of 103 N. Hartford, Youngstown, and Kristen L. Kalapos, 32, of same.

Martin W. Shaffer II, 37, of 2906 Brunswick Road, Youngstown, and Megan M. Pellin, 33, of same.

Jeffrey M. Davidson, 26, of 2707 Poland Village Blvd., Poland, and Rachel H. Bielecki, 24, of 2456 Northview Drive, Cortland.

Levi D. George, 32, of 782 Truesdale Road, Youngstown, and Breeann D. George, 31, of same.

Daniel J. Yergan, 24, of 5310 Cloisters Drive, Canfield, and Alisha J. Hetherington, 24, of 4388 Sunnybrook Drive SE, Warren.

Jordan D. Locketti, 27, of 1127 E. Boston Ave., Youngstown, and Tina M. Meloro, 25, of 1157 Trails Edge Drive, Hubbard.

Kirk Irvin Wilkinson, 29, of 2104 Chapel Hill Drive, Youngstown, and Sade A. Miller, 30, of same.

Anthony J. Reedy, 32, of 211 Carnegie Ave., Austintown, and Renee Marie Lynn Easterling, 41, of same.

Brian D. Barnreiter, 45, of 358 Idlewood Road, Austintown, and Priscilla A. Caron, 31, of same.

Larry E. Looker, 62, of 20621 N. Benton West Road, North Benton, and Debra A. Richards, 55, of same.

Jerry D. Kennedy, 25, of 820 Berkley Ave., Youngstown, and Chelsea L. Shrock, 21, of 130 N. Garland Ave., Youngstown.

Kenneth J. Fulton, 24, of Canfield, and Laurna R. Curby, 24, of Streetsboro.

DIVORCES ASKED

Kristopher S. Kelley, of 252 Fairgreen Ave., Youngstown, v. Tessa M. Kelley, of 445 N. Glenellen Ave., Youngstown.

Nicholas A. Clingerman, of 614 Steel St., Youngstown, v. Joanne N. Kohn, of 1654 Garfield Ave., Girard.

Timothy M. Huntley, of 4532 Deopham Green Drive, Austintown, v. Patty Jo Huntley, of 250 N. Beverly Ave., Austintown.

Cynthia A. Tudor, of 50 Wildwood Drive, Boardman, v. David C. Tudor, of 730 Oak Ridge Drive, Sand Springs, Okla.

Anthony J. Camuso, of 1330 Fox Den Trail, Canfield, v. Rachel E. Camuso, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Arthur W. Everly, of 262 W. Cedar Ave., Ravenna, and Sharon K. Greskovich, of 4347 Gardner-Barclay Road, Farmdale.

DOCKET

Columbia Credit Service Inc. et al v. Ricardo Pompeii, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-3 v. Christopher Moorer et al, order of magistrate.

Helen Garrett v. Valleycare Health Systems of Ohio et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dewellah S. Nicoloff et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Jonathan Szallai v. Austinwoods Nursing Center, settled and dismissed.

Joseph Murray et al v. Taylor Stacy et al, settled.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Healthcare et al, dismissed.

Robert L. Davis et al v. Dicie Wells et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. William O. Flowers Jr. et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Mary M. Ryan v. Sean M. Baka et al, dismissed.

Farmers National Bank v. Barbara L. Snyder et al, order of magistrate.

Dawn M. Cardelein et al v. Deborah A. Nock et al, dismissed.

Donald Lewis v. Addiction Outreach Clinic LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Barbara Daniels v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., dismissed.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Lon E. Berresford v. Master Plan Builders Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Joshua Gould et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Gorsky et al v. Scott T. McColl et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Buggs et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Robert Castle et al, foreclosure.

Kevin B. McCullough v. Youngstown Board of Education et al, order of magistrate.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown heirs of Kenneth Zinni et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mitch K. Stevens Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ronald J. Paliskis et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mike P. Bruno Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. INOC LLC et al, foreclosure.

Betsy Koch v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. USA Rental Fund LLC, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jessica L. Palmesi et al, dismissed.

National Check Bureau Inc. v. Phil B. Pruitt, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kleine M. Tomko et al, dismissed.

SQS Express LLC et al v. CLR Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Evelyn McClain et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. James J. Graneto et al, order of magistrate.

Paula Thomas v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Diane E. Theis v. Robert H. Theis et al, order of magistrate.

Sheller Wilson v. Humility of Mary Health Partners Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Storm Requa v. Gerald R. Quaranta et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Ana I. Rivera et al, confirmed distribution.

US Bank National Association v. Tammy Rogenski et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Dibernardo et al v. Michael Investment Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Antonette Scharsu v. Family Funeral Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Yolanda Bracetty et al v. Vision Property Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. CES Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

William J. Garrett and Assoc. Inc. v. James Terry et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Turner et al v. Dena M. Wright et al, order of magistrate.

Wendelle Diehl v. Westchester Square Apartments et al, order of magistrate.

Richard Rogers v. Alexis Monte et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Estate of Duane A. Duckworth et al, foreclosure.

Ansaso Inc. v. Edward Frost et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Magni v. UPS Ground Freight et al, dismissed.

Jerilyn B. Cromartie v. Sahra M. Rogers, order of magistrate.

Mika N. Mosser et al v. Charles Costea et al, order of magistrate.

Verla Lucky v. GL International LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Paul Schnoebelen v. D’Amico Agency Inc., order of magistrate.

M&T Bank v. Jack W. McRae III et al, order of magistrate.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile MBA MD et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Raymond J. Lyda et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alfred W. Mertz et al, order of magistrate.

Colonial National Mortgage v. David S. Wick et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

M&T Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Huntington National Bank v. Danny L. Bortmas et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Virginia Colucci et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Emma Price et al v. Mercy Health et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Timothy J. Hughes et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Michele B. Desantis et al v. Travelers Indemnity Co. et al, settled.

Citizens Bank NA v. Anthony M. Allegretto et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Kathleen Thompson et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

California Palms LLC et al v. Pender Capital Asset-Based Lending Fund I LP, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. Kevin M. Saunders et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Stanley L. Moses Hunt v. Keith E. Hallden, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward C. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Linda Daniels v. Howard Hanna Co. et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Estate of Frances M. Killius et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Susan J. Williams et al, order of magistrate.

Mark A. Renzenbrink et al v. Christian E. Gillespie et al, order of magistrate.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, settled and dismissed.

Bryson S. Iscuria v. Donald Y. Yoho III, dismissed.

Catherine Phillips v. Youngstown Sheet & Tube et al, dismissed.

Gary Lasko v. Bruce Haddle, order of magistrate.

Eric J. Manning et al v. Jacqueline D. Ferguson et al, settled.

Hardcore Americas Import Tyre Co. LLC v. Michael Mercure, order of magistrate.

Christopher M. Bugno v. Colleen A. Bugno et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nicholas H. Syrianoudis et al, foreclosure.

Daniel Turner et al v. Dena M. Wright et al, order of magistrate.

Zachary L. Zupp v. Allison L. McClain et al, order of magistrate.

Fred Suman v. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Irene E. Koehler et al, foreclosure.

Frederick J. Kornas v. Ji Chuang et al, settled.

City of Youngstown v. Joseph Dantona, settled and dismissed.

Theresa A. Suzelis v. Mercy Health System et al, order of magistrate.

Michael A. Ryan v. Express Junk Removal LLC et al, order of magistrate.