Chaney language arts classes raise money for Syrian refugees
YOUNGSTOWN
Students from two Chaney High School language arts classes will raise money for Syrian refugees Tuesday with a kite flying event, between 2:45 and 4:25 p.m.
Students attending the fundraiser can donate $2 for a ticket to the event and a kite to fly during the school’s seventh and eighth grade periods. The school hopes to raise $500 for Save the Children, an organization serving refugee children around the world.
