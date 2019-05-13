Cardinal Mooney 'Give through Text Day' is Wednesday
YOUNGSTOWN — Cardinal Mooney High School will host an online and “Give through Text" Day of Giving on Wednesday.
Throughout the day, donors can text MOONEY to 44-321 or visit www.support.cardinalmooney.com to pledge.
Funds will benefit the school’s scholarship and student work programs. An anonymous donor will match all gifts up to $10,000. Visit CMHS’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cardinalmooneyohio for information and updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 2, 2018 midnight
Mooney gets new scoreboard
- February 23, 2018 midnight
Mooney gets new scoreboard technology
- January 23, 2014 1:21 p.m.
Mooney directors quietly continue search for major donors
- October 7, 2014 12:05 a.m.
Father Popovich Scholarship benefits students with special needs
- February 6, 2010 midnight
Bishop honors Ursuline, Mooney football
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.