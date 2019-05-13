Cardinal Mooney 'Give through Text Day' is Wednesday


May 13, 2019 at 11:37a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Cardinal Mooney High School will host an online and “Give through Text" Day of Giving on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, donors can text MOONEY to 44-321 or visit www.support.cardinalmooney.com to pledge.

Funds will benefit the school’s scholarship and student work programs. An anonymous donor will match all gifts up to $10,000. Visit CMHS’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cardinalmooneyohio for information and updates.

