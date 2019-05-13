Agenda Tuesday
Agenda Tuesday
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Ellsworth Township Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson.
Lordstown Village Council, public safety and police department committee, noon, caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Lowellville school board, performing arts committee meeting, 7:30 a.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., conference room, 185 E. Market St., Warren.
Warren school board, 6 p.m., library, Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE.
