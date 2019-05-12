Warren Dunes gets road repairs, bathhouse upgrade

SAWYER, Mich.

Visitors to Michigan’s Warren Dunes State Park may see intermittent closures through the spring and summer as two renovation projects get underway at the area along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.

Crews have already started a more than $1 million project to renovate Red Arrow Highway, which serves as the main entrance to the sand dunes and lakeshore beaches in Berrien County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is overseeing the road repairs, which will also include the addition of a new lane to reduce traffic buildup. The efforts should be completed by May 20.

A $2.3 million project will replace toilets and bathhouse buildings in the park’s day-use area.

The day-use area will remain open during construction, and the upgrades should be finished by November.

Couple designs covered wagons for ‘glamping’

LAWRENCE, Kan.

A Kansas couple is turning the concept of covered wagons that pioneers once used to journey west into a luxury experience for campers who want to enjoy nature without sacrificing the comforts of electricity and spacious beds.

Dennis and Donna Steinman have built their first 26- by 10-foot wagon to accommodate those interested in high-end glamour camping, or “glamping,” the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The Douglas County couple’s canvas-covered wagons will be able to fit a king- or queen-sized bed, a bunk bed and a glass-topped wagon wheel table. Their PlainsCraft Conestoga Wagons are also equipped with electrical outlets and the couple is looking into how to heat and cool the interiors.

“The idea is to go camping and not give up the amenities,” said Dennis Steinman.

Dinosaur Monument recognized as a Dark Sky Park

JENSEN, Utah

A national monument known for dinosaur fossils has also been named one of the world’s best places to view the stars.

Officials at Dinosaur National Monument say the landmark has been designated an International Dark Sky Park for its “exceptional quality of natural darkness.”

The monument straddling the Utah-Colorado border is the 13th Utah location and the fifth in Colorado to earn dark-sky designation. There are more than 100 designated dark-sky places worldwide.

The International Dark-Sky Association also recognized efforts by monument staff to reduce artificial evening light and preserve dark views.

Maintained by the National Park Service, the monument offers 35 nighttime viewing events.

Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore Memorial in 2020

KEYSTONE, S.D.

Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota for the Fourth of July celebration in 2020.

Mount Rushmore’s fireworks were discontinued after 2009 due to concerns related to the pine beetle infestation that increased fire concerns in the Black Hills National Forest. The forest has since rebounded, and there have been advances in pyrotechnic safety.

Gov. Kristi Noem, federal Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith last week announced the resumption of fireworks.

Associated Press