the youngstown playhouse Cast of ‘Funny Girl’ bursts with talent

When “Funny Girl” premiered 55 years ago, it didn’t win any Tony’s, losing out to tough competition, but The Youngstown Playhouse didn’t seem to have that problem at its well-attended Friday night opening.

Director David Jendre found a cast bursting with talent, but pacing and dropped cues kept opening night from being a real revival. Nonetheless, undeniable musical talent, controlled energy and attention to visual detail kept the audience’s attention.

“Funny Girl” is a semi-biographical musical about vaudeville, Broadway and film legend Fanny Brice, played by Rebecca Potkanowicz. The plot centers on Fanny’s rise as a performer, her marriage to Nick Arnstein (Tyler Clark) and how her financial success contrasted with his professional failures. These hurdles cause stress in their marriage, complicated by the star’s busy schedule.

Potkanowicz was stellar as the quick-witted Fanny. Her pace with the dialogue was impeccable, and her energy was infectious, but a few of her mannerisms were anachronistic. However, the key to playing Fanny Brice is stunning the audience with “People” and “Don’t Rain on my Parade,” and in that regard, Potkanowicz nailed it.

Clark was rather Gatsby-esque in his portrayal, which was fitting for the setting of the show. He was more of a gentleman than a gambler, which made him seem stiff at times next to the animated Potkanowicz, but their voices paired perfectly in “Who Are You Now?”

Terri A. Wilkes made the role of Mrs. Brice a standout with a vivacious personality and an under-bearing approach to her daughter’s career. Her Brooklyn accent wasn’t always there, but she was one of only a few people who tried.

Jacob Butler impressed as Fanny’s stage partner Eddie Ryan. His dance skills were put to good use, and his vocal talent was featured in his duet with Wilkes, which highlighted their natural abilities to entertain.

Stage legend Terry Shears was a perfect fit as the epic Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. who “discovers” Fanny and rockets her career.

Also worthy of note were Elainie Huncik as Fanny’s demure assistant Emma, Amy Banks as the antagonistic Mrs. Strakosh, and the irrepressible John Weber as Tom Keeney.

The chorus was dependably showy in numbers such as “Henry Street” and “His Love Makes Me Beautiful,” but they really impressed in “Sadie, Sadie.” They also perfectly captured the vaudevillian flair of the choreography by Lori George.

The elegant yet simple set designed by Leslie Brown featured a stunning backdrop and left the stage wide open for the action. Lighting and costumes were impossible to ignore in this production and enhanced the aesthetic greatly.

“Funny Girl” can be seen at The Youngstown Playhouse at 2:30 p.m. today and next Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For reservations, call 330-788-8739.