Youngstown police apprehend suspects fleeing from Hermitage Friday night

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two suspects who led police on a chase from Hermitage, Pa., to Youngstown on Friday night are being held in the Mahoning and Trumbull county jails.

According to Hermitage police, Elizabeth Hernandez and Charly Quesada, both of Youngstown, had been accused of retail theft at the Walmart in Hermitage and fled from police.

Weathersfield police picked up the pursuit after spotting a car matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle in Niles, then ended the pursuit.

After the suspects left that area, a resident called Youngstown police about an abandoned car along the South Avenue overpass of Interstate 680.

Officers arrived at the scene, discovered the vehicle matched the description of the suspects’ car and apprehended the suspects without incident, Youngstown police said.

Hernandez is being held at the Mahoning County jail on a charge of illegal conveyance of weapons, and Quesada is being held at the Trumbull County jail on charges of driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle to flee.

Additional charges are pending.

Hernandez and Quesada both had previously been charged in the Mahoning County court with theft in an April 6 incident. Quesada also was charged with theft the following day.