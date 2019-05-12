Man accused of killing four women ordered hospitalized

Staff/wire report

medina

The former long-haul trucker who authorities charged with the 1992 murder of a woman whose body was found near an Austintown truck stop has been ordered hospitalized at a psychiatric facility. He was ordered to seek that treatment Friday by a Medina County judge to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial on rape charges there.

Samuel Legg, 43, pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder of Sharon Lynn Kedzierski, 43, of Florida during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in February. Her body was found at Interstate 80 and state Route 46.

Legg also is charged with rape in a case involving a 17-year-old girl in September 1997 in Medina.

The Medina County prosecutor then didn’t pursue charges after questioning the victim’s credibility.

Medina County Judge Joyce Kimbler on Friday ordered Legg’s hospitalization for up to four months.

Investigators arrested Legg in January after updated DNA technology linked him to the rape and Austintown murder, along with two other slayings at Ohio truck stops and another slaying at an Illinois truck stop.