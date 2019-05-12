Summer meals program for kids

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Parks and Recreation will participate in the Summer Food Service Program for children enrolled in summer camps and programs. To be eligible to receive free meals at camp, children must meet certain income guidelines.

Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Breakfast will be served at 10 a.m., and lunch will be served at 2 p.m. from June 5 to Aug. 7 at the following locations: Crandall Park, 400 Redondo Road; Lynn Playground, 140 Lynn Ave.; Glenwood Park, 2538 Glenwood Ave.; Homestead Park, 829 E. Dewey Ave.; MVSD, 180 N. Dunlap Ave.; and John White Playground, 2300 Kimmel Ave.

In addition, meals will be served during tournaments at Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, 903 Otis St., and track and field day at Cardinal Mooney High School, 2545 Erie St.

Meeting canceled in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown Village Council Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.