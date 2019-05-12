Military appreciation

GROVE CITY, PA.

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and year-round Grove City Premium Outlets offers discounts and parking for servicemen and women.

Members with a military ID can get a discount at retailers with a patriotic star hanging in the window, which include the Reebok outlet, Skechers, The North Face and Vera Bradley.

Exclusive parking for military members is designated with signs and is located in the Southwest lot between Starbucks and Bath & Bodyworks.

Military members can also stop by guest services for a complimentary VIP Shoppers Club savings passport.

Moving expo set

Ohio Living, a not-for-profit organization operating 13 retirement communities, will have a moving expo Thursday at 11 of its locations.

Locally, Ohio Living Lake Vista, 303 N. Mecca St. in Cortland and Ohio Living Park Vista, 1216 Fifth Ave. in Youngstown will host the moving expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The expos are meant to exhibit the facilities and connect families with local businesses that can be used in the moving process.

Tours of the facilities, vendors and hors d’oeuvres prepared by staff chefs will be available to participants.

More information can be found at ohioliving.org.

Market day

SALEM

Salem Tractor Supply, 2366 E. State St., will host a special Market Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and will feature local artisans, producers and craft makers from the city.

US raises forecast for summer gasoline prices

Gasoline for that summer road trip will cost a bit more than experts in the federal government were expecting just a month ago.

The government is also predicting higher prices for crude oil despite an increase in U.S. production. That’s because global demand is rising faster than previously expected.

The Energy Information Administration last week estimated that the U.S. will pump a record 12.45 million barrels of oil a day this year and that will rise again to 13.38 million barrels a day in 2020. Those are slightly higher numbers than the agency forecast in April.

The Energy Department agency raised its forecast for nationwide average gasoline prices through September to $2.92 a gallon from $2.76 a month ago.

If the new forecast is right, prices will average 7 cents more than last summer, partly due to higher margins for refining gasoline.

Staff/wire reports