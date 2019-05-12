SUNDAY METRO DIGEST | Hubbard Eagle tops in nation

Hubbard High Eagle wins best mascot in US

HUBBARD

The Hubbard Eagle was selected as the country’s best high school mascot at the 2019 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.

Sophomore Isaac Powell is the student behind the mascot costume, and he was one of four finalists chosen for the mascot category. His submission beat more than 600 other nationwide submissions for the award.

The Varsity Brands School Spirit Award has 25 categories, with the grand prize given for the most spirited high school.

“It was awesome to be part of it,” Powell said.

A large group of Hubbard residents gave Powell a spirited send-off Friday as he headed to Florida for the competition.

300 compete in Girard at Special Olympics

GIRARD

More than 300 student athletes competed at the 10th annual Trumbull County/Fairhaven Special Olympics hosted at Girard High School’s Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families and other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Events included races specifically for athletes who use wheelchairs and walking races for those who are unable to run.

Brookfield trailer fire

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield police responded to a call for a trailer fire on Superior Street on Friday night.

The trailer was vacant, so nobody was hurt, according to a dispatch report. The fire was contained within 30 minutes.

277 receive degrees

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Westminister College celebrated its 165th annual commencement, conferring degrees on 277 students during the outdoor ceremony on Weisel Senior Terrace on Saturday.

A total of 281 undergraduate degrees were conferred on 277 students, four of them receiving dual degrees. An additional 34 students earned Master of Education degrees.

An honorary degree was presented to two-time Emmy Award-winning television producer Timothy Kaiser of Pittsburgh, who graduated from the college in 1985. Kaiser worked on the popular NBC sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “Will and Grace.”

3 injured in shooting

WARREN

A shooting at a city bar put three people in the hospital Friday night, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The shooting happened at the University at Larchmont, 1706 Larchmont Ave. Initial reports indicate someone began shooting from the parking lot into the patio about 9:50 p.m.

Two victims were shot, and another was hit with shrapnel. Two victims were transported to St. Joseph Hospital, and the other was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

