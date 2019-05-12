births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Freda Johnson and Maxwell Houp, Columbiana, boy, May 10.
Alexis and Eugene Mitchell, Petersburg, girl, May 10.
Nichelle Williams, East Liverpool, boy, May 10.
Stacie Saracco and Mark Zacharius, Wellsville, girl, May 10.
Paige and Thomas Best, Leetonia, boy, May 10.
Kristin and Frank Jarome, Niles, boy, May 10.
