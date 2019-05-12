births


May 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Freda Johnson and Maxwell Houp, Columbiana, boy, May 10.

Alexis and Eugene Mitchell, Petersburg, girl, May 10.

Nichelle Williams, East Liverpool, boy, May 10.

Stacie Saracco and Mark Zacharius, Wellsville, girl, May 10.

Paige and Thomas Best, Leetonia, boy, May 10.

Kristin and Frank Jarome, Niles, boy, May 10.

More like this from vindy.com

  • March 12, 2015 midnight

    Births

  • May 4, 2019 midnight

    Births

  • June 12, 2010 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • July 5, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • December 8, 2014 midnight

    BIRTHS

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000