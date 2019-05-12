Agenda Monday


May 12, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, special board policy subcommittee meeting, 6 p.m., Panera, 5503 Mahoning Ave.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, ethics committee meeting, 5 p.m., board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ways and means committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

