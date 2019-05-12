Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, special board policy subcommittee meeting, 6 p.m., Panera, 5503 Mahoning Ave.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, ethics committee meeting, 5 p.m., board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ways and means committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

