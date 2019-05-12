Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Austintown school board, special board policy subcommittee meeting, 6 p.m., Panera, 5503 Mahoning Ave.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.
Crestview school board, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, ethics committee meeting, 5 p.m., board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ways and means committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 15, 2018 midnight
Agenda Monday
- April 17, 2016 midnight
Agenda Monday
- April 9, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- April 10, 2016 midnight
Agenda Monday
- February 19, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.