Woman found dead in jail


May 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio

Authorities said a 21-year-old woman arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court has been found dead in a Northeast Ohio county jail.

The New Philadelphia Times-Reporter reported that Megan Larrick of New Philadelphia was found dead Thursday afternoon at the Tuscarawas County Jail.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said Larrick was found unresponsive when a corrections officer tried to deliver a dinner tray to her cell about 5 p.m.

