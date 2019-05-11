Woman found dead in jail
Associated Press
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio
Authorities said a 21-year-old woman arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court has been found dead in a Northeast Ohio county jail.
The New Philadelphia Times-Reporter reported that Megan Larrick of New Philadelphia was found dead Thursday afternoon at the Tuscarawas County Jail.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said Larrick was found unresponsive when a corrections officer tried to deliver a dinner tray to her cell about 5 p.m.
