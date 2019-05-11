Wagon Wheel Motel to be condemned

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer will make a motion to condemn the embattled Wagon Wheel Motel after the property failed to come into compliance with safety regulations.

“The owners have 30 days to comply, and then the trustees can move forward with the demo,” said township Administrator Jason Loree.

The fire department conducted an inspection of the building March 28 and found safety issues that could pose risks to occupants, firefighters and the general public. “They weren’t making any improvements. It seems like it’s gotten worse,” Pitzer said.

Additionally, the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department found safety issues at the motel and sent an adjudication order, which gave Akm and Nasrin Rahman until May 3 to correct the issues found.

Specifically, the inspection found “rotted and deteriorated soffit facia [sic] board near motel office areas with evidence of water leakage.”

The department could revoke the property’s occupancy permit.

Chief building official Jeffrey Uroseva could not be reached to comment.