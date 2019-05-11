Secretary of state to meet with Putin
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head to Russia next week for talks with President Vladimir Putin amid heightened U.S.-Russia tensions over the crisis in Venezuela and the Trump administration’s hardline policy on Iran, the State Department said Friday.
Pompeo’s meeting with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi will be the highest-level face-to-face talks between the former Cold War foes since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Putin and President Donald Trump spoke at length by phone last week, and Pompeo saw Lavrov earlier this week in Finland.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2018 midnight
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
- June 28, 2018 8:58 a.m.
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
- May 11, 2017 midnight
Trump seeks closer ties with Russia in meeting
- May 10, 2017 10:07 a.m.
Trump awaits highest level face-to-face contact with Russia
- June 29, 2018 midnight
Trump, Putin to meet next month
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.