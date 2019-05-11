Pentagon shifting $1.5B to border wall construction
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
The Pentagon is shifting $1.5 billion in funds originally targeted for support of the Afghan security forces and other projects to help pay for construction of nearly 80 miles of wall at the U.S.-Mexican border, officials said Friday.
Congress was notified of the move Friday. It follows the Pentagon’s decision in March to transfer $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to support wall construction. Some lawmakers have been highly critical of the Pentagon shifting money not originally authorized for border security.
The combined total of $2.5 billion is in response to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border, where Customs and Border Protection personnel are struggling to cope with increasing numbers of Central American families attempting to gain entry.
Trump vetoed Congress’ attempt to reverse his emergency declaration.
In all, the Pentagon is expected to shift about $6.1 billion to help build a border wall, including about $3.6 billion from military construction projects, some of which will be delayed. The Pentagon has not yet announced which projects will be delayed in order to free up those funds.
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who plans to visit the border today, said in an exchange with reporters Friday: “I won’t be reprogramming any more money for the border wall.”
He appeared to be referring to having reached the goal of channeling $2.5 billion – Friday’s announcement coupled with the March transfer of money – into a counterdrug program that will be used for the wall.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 19, 2019 midnight
Trump wrong in equating border wall to 9/11 attacks
- May 4, 2017 2:40 p.m.
Senate sends $1.1T spending bill to Trump
- June 14, 2001 midnight
Officials act on sewer project
- February 14, 2019 midnight
Trump’s wall-funding plan could hurt social programs
- March 29, 2017 midnight
federal budget Trump’s proposal seeks cuts to pay for border wall
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.