Man arraigned after allegedly putting home made bomb in ex-girlfriend’s car

Staff report

WARREN

David J. Foor, 45, of Packard Street Northwest pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court to misdemeanor aggravated menacing and misconduct at an emergency after police say he put a homemade bomb in his ex-girlfriend’s car on West Avenue Northwest on Thursday afternoon.

“My ex-boyfriend makes these [working] bombs that he mixes these chemicals, and it’s in the back seat of my car, and its smoking,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “I don’t know when it’s going to explode.” She named Foor as her ex-boyfriend.

Judge Terry Ivanchak set bond at $15,000 and ordered Foor to have no contact with the victim, 38.

She called 911 at 2:40 p.m. The first officer at the scene saw what appeared to be a large, plastic capped water-storage container partially filled with liquid in her car in the driveway.

The container appeared to be expanding, but it was not smoking, officer Thad Stephenson said. He knocked on doors and evacuated all of the nearby homes.

The Warren Fire Department arrived, and a fire captain called the Youngstown Bomb Squad, which later removed the device and allowed residents to return to their homes.

Police later arrested Foor at Wayside Restaurant in Champion and took him to jail.