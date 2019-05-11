Mahoning Democrats to vote June 11 on next party chairman

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee will vote June 11 on who will be its next leader.

David Betras, chairman for the past 10 years, announced his resignation last week, effective Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Joyce Kale-Pesta, the party’s first vice chairwoman/secretary and director of the county board of elections, will become the party’s acting leader.

The party’s central committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 11 at St. Luke’s Church Hall, 5235 South Ave. in Boardman, to vote for a new chairman.

The deadline to apply for the position is 4 p.m. June 7.

A signed letter of intent must be received by mail or hand-delivered to Kenneth Carano, the party’s elections chairman, at his residence: 1906 Countryside Drive, Austintown 44515. Candidates are asked to include their telephone number so Carano can confirm he received the letter.

Kale-Pesta said she will meet with party officers and district leaders as soon as possible to discuss their expectations for a new chairman. No one had submitted a letter as of Friday, Carano said.

But Kale-Pesta said she is interested in running the party on a temporary basis through the 2020 presidential election. Kale-Pesta has worked at the board of elections for 31 years, including the past seven years as director, and is a former executive secretary for the county party.

Robert F. Hagan, who spent 28 years in the state Legislature, says he plans to seek the position.

Since July 2015, Hagan has been the director of political and legislative affairs for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. He is based in Washington, D.C., though he still lives in Youngstown.

Betras said he was resigning to devote more time to his family and law practice.

Betras was first elected party chairman April 27, 2009, filling an unexpired term. He was re-elected to full four-year terms in June 2010, June 2014 and May 31, 2018. His current term runs until May or June of 2022.