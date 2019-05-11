Jury acquits former officer
Associated Press
TOLEDO
A federal court jury has acquitted a former northern Ohio police officer of charges related to allegations of using excessive force and writing a false report about the incident.
The Blade reported that the jury in Toledo reached its verdict Thursday on deprivation of rights, making a false report and witness tampering charges in a case filed against former Put-in-Bay officer El’Shawn Williams.
An indictment accused Williams, of Brooklyn, Ohio, of injuring a man by punching and striking him multiple times in the head and body in August 2017. It also alleged Williams wrote a report minimizing how much force he used and failed to disclose striking the man after he’d been restrained by another officer.
Defense attorney Kevin Spellacy said after the verdict that Williams’ tactics were reasonable.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 10, 2019 7:25 p.m.
Jury acquits former Ohio officer of using excessive force
- July 19, 2018 midnight
Ex-police officer indicted
- February 14, 2008 8:26 p.m.
North Jackson man acquitted on two rape counts
- February 1, 2002 midnight
BOARDMAN Verdict in false charge: $1.8 million
- October 23, 2004 midnight
STARK COUNTY COURT Man shot by cop is cleared of charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.