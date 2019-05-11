Judge delays hearings in school shooting
Associated Press
DENVER
Prosecutors investigating the case against two students suspected of shooting nine classmates, one fatally, in a suburban Denver charter school have until next week to decide what charges to pursue, a judge ruled Friday.
Meanwhile, all but one of those injured in the shooting have been released from hospitals, officials said.
District Judge Theresa Slade delayed hearings that had been scheduled for Friday for Devon Erickson, 18, and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who is listed in court documents as Maya. They are suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.
Court spokesman Rob McCallum said that both the prosecutors and defense agreed to a postponement until Wednesday.
Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for District Attorney George Brauchler, did not explain the reason for the delay.
The entire court file in the case is under seal. In an initial court appearance Wednesday, Brauchler asked for a delay until Monday to file charges so that authorities would have the weekend to pursue their investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 29, 2013 1:04 a.m.
Prosecutors reject plea offer in Colorado theater shooting case
- August 10, 2012 midnight
Holmes mentally ill, his lawyers tell judge
- July 30, 2012 10:49 a.m.
Colorado shooting suspect to be formally charged
- April 27, 2012 midnight
‘New information’ delays trial of suspect in killing of 80-year-old at St. Dominic’s
- February 10, 2011 11:54 a.m.
3rd suspect arrested in YSU shooting
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.