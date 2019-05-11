Judge delays hearings in school shooting

Associated Press

DENVER

Prosecutors investigating the case against two students suspected of shooting nine classmates, one fatally, in a suburban Denver charter school have until next week to decide what charges to pursue, a judge ruled Friday.

Meanwhile, all but one of those injured in the shooting have been released from hospitals, officials said.

District Judge Theresa Slade delayed hearings that had been scheduled for Friday for Devon Erickson, 18, and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who is listed in court documents as Maya. They are suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

Court spokesman Rob McCallum said that both the prosecutors and defense agreed to a postponement until Wednesday.

Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for District Attorney George Brauchler, did not explain the reason for the delay.

The entire court file in the case is under seal. In an initial court appearance Wednesday, Brauchler asked for a delay until Monday to file charges so that authorities would have the weekend to pursue their investigation.