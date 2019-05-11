Hubbard High School's Eagle wins best mascot in US
Staff report
HUBBARD
The Hubbard Eagle was selected as the country’s best high school mascot at the 2019 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.
Sophomore Isaac Powell is the student behind the mascot costume, and he was one of four finalists chosen for the mascot category. His submission beat more than 600 other nationwide submissions for the award.
The Varsity Brands School Spirit Award has 25 categories, with the grand prize given for the most spirited high school.
“It was awesome to be part of it,” Powell said.
A large group of Hubbard residents gave Powell a spirited send-off Friday as he headed to the national competition.
