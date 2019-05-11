Blessing of the animals

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a blessing of the animals in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. Rev. Jerry Krueger will bless and anoint with oil each animal that parishioners or members of the community bring. There will be at least two horses that will be blessed, and all species of animal are welcome at the blessing. Make sure cats are crated, birds and reptiles are caged or in a terrarium, and dogs are leashed.

Historical marker

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Hope Cemetery will unveil and dedicate a historical marker at 11:30 a.m. May 18. The ceremony will be followed by a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. at Reed’s Chapel AME Church, 1939 Jacobs Road. $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park Project. For information, call 330-759-3871.

Interfaith choir concert

HUBBARD

Simple Gifts Interfaith Choir will present “Joyous Eastertide! Building the Kingdom” at 3 p.m. May 19 at Hubbard First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave. Guest musicians will accompany the choir throughout the program. A reception in the church hall will follow the concert. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Hubbard Food Bank.

Free concert

WARREN

The parish choir of Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, will present a concert of hymns, spirituals and folk songs by American composers at 4 p.m. May 19 conducted by James Shiell. In addition, pianists Laurie Jones and Anthony Ruggerio will play George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” arranged for four-hand piano. The concert is free. For information, call 330-372-4998.

Workshop on tap

YOUNGSTOWN

The deaconess and nurses ministries of Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd., will present “With an Open Heart and Gentle Hand,” a workshop that will teach attendees how to assist people with mental-health conditions, at noon May 22. The workshop facilitator will be Angeline Traylor, case manager of Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates Inc. A light lunch will be served. Registration is required by Wednesday. To register, call 330-747-9624.

Memorial Day Mass

LOWELLVILLE

St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Villa Marie Road will host a Memorial Day Mass at 9 a.m. May 27 in the cemetery hall. Refreshments will be served.

Memorial services

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will host memorial services for miscarried or stillborn children at 2 p.m. May 19 in the chapels at Calvary Cemetery, 248 Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown, and Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Parents, family, grandparents and other relations of children lost to miscarriage or stillbirth are encouraged to attend. The services are sponsored by the office of worship and the office of pro-life, marriage and family life. For information, call 330-744-8451 ext. 272.

Spiritual mediums

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St., will host English mediums Elaine Bevan and Christine Hewitt, who will offer several workshops this month. In addition, there will be public demonstrations at 7 p.m. May 24, where mediums from Pennsylvania and Ohio will join them in giving audience readings. Admission will be $20 at the door. Bevan and Hewitt will be available for private readings by appointment for $40. For information and reservations, call Rev. Karen Heasley at 724-698-7564.

Donations made

First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown and the Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard donated 246 jars of peanut butter, 41 pairs of shorts and tank tops, 334 sun dresses and other assorted items to Life Line Missions in Westerville last month for the Little Dresses for Haiti project.

Since the program began, a total of 4,094 sun dresses have been sewed and delivered to children in need in Haiti. Stella Pittman of First Presbyterian and Avis Mathews-Grove of CHCC teach sewing classes for adults and children age 12 and up to assist this effort. All supplies and sewing machines are donated. Call 330-534-7629 for information.

Parish festival

COLUMBIANA

St. Jude and Our Lady of Lourdes will host its fourth annual parish festival from 5 to 10 p.m. June 20 to 22 and from 3 to 10 p.m. June 23 at St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St. June 20 will be veterans’ night. The festival will feature homemade food, rides, children’s games, raffles, crafts, beer and wine.

On June 23, there will be a drawing for a $5,000 grand prize. In addition, several bands will play, including Sounds Around Town from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 20; Guys Without Ties from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; Manhattan from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 21; and Kevin Lawson from 3 to 5 p.m. and Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 22. There also will be bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit www.ololstj.org.