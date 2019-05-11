BIIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Lakeisha Vaughn and Carius Hall, Youngstown, girl, May 8.
Yoich and Tara Ngiraingas, Sebring, girl, May 8.
Jessica Hovis and Jacob Yost, Youngstown, boy, May 9.
Joe and Juli Kilgore, Canfield, boy, May 9.
Dustin and Jillian Hibbard, Youngstown, girl, May 9.
Matthew and Brenda Messner, Girard, boy, May 9.
Allison Harris and Ronald Gary, Youngstown, boy, May 9.
Nicole Steele and Daniel Williams, Youngstown, girl, May 9.
Amarae Kornegay, Youngstown, boy, May 9.
Heather Maron and Thomas Joseph III, Mineral Ridge, boy, May 9.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.