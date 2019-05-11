BIIRTHS


May 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Lakeisha Vaughn and Carius Hall, Youngstown, girl, May 8.

Yoich and Tara Ngiraingas, Sebring, girl, May 8.

Jessica Hovis and Jacob Yost, Youngstown, boy, May 9.

Joe and Juli Kilgore, Canfield, boy, May 9.

Dustin and Jillian Hibbard, Youngstown, girl, May 9.

Matthew and Brenda Messner, Girard, boy, May 9.

Allison Harris and Ronald Gary, Youngstown, boy, May 9.

Nicole Steele and Daniel Williams, Youngstown, girl, May 9.

Amarae Kornegay, Youngstown, boy, May 9.

Heather Maron and Thomas Joseph III, Mineral Ridge, boy, May 9.

