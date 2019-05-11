Attorney apologizes after shooing hissing raccoon off boat
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.
A Florida agency is investigating potential animal cruelty charges after a lawyer posted video of himself shooing a raccoon off his boat into the Gulf of Mexico.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Clearwater attorney Thomas Cope posted the video to Facebook, later issuing an apology for his actions and saying he wished he could have returned the animal to shore. Cope says the boat was about 20 miles out in the Gulf when the raccoon appeared growling and hissing.
The video also includes a man’s voice yelling at the raccoon and saying, “So long, sucker.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement it learned of the video May 8 and began an investigation. The statement mentions that “these vile acts of animal cruelty” are intolerable.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 11, 2017 midnight
Undercover video shows worker kicking cows at Fla. dairy farm
- January 15, 2018 2:30 p.m.
Woman dies after fire on Florida casino boat
- March 23, 2019 4:10 p.m.
Patriots owner apologizes in Florida prostitution case
- August 1, 2017 midnight
Tropical Storm Emily: outages, rain, rescues
- March 16, 2017 10:06 a.m.
Report: Jose Fernandez was likely operating boat in deadly crash
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.