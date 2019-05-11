9th inmate dies in 'inhumane' county jail in Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Authorities say another inmate has died at a troubled county jail in Cleveland, the ninth death there since the beginning of last year.
Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan would not say how the 36-year-old man jailed on a drug possession charge died Friday.
Madigan says the inmate was brought to the jail Wednesday and had been moved to a pod for military veterans a few hours before he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center continues to receive scrutiny because of its high inmate death rate and a U.S. Marshal’s Service report released last November calling conditions inside the downtown jail unsafe and inhumane.
Eight inmates died between June and December of last year.
