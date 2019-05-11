300 compete at Special Olympics in Girard
Staff report
GIRARD
More than 300 student athletes competed at the 10th Annual Trumbull County/Fairhaven Special Olympics hosted at
Girard High School’s Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
The Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families and other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Events included races specifically for athletes who use wheelchairs and walking races for those who are unable to run.
