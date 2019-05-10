Youngstown woman submits winning bid for final Cruze

POLAND — The final Chevrolet Cruze manufactured at GM Lordstown will go to a Youngstown woman.

United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley has been accepting bids for the vehicle since mid-April.

The winning bid of $35,000 was made by Mary Pipino, relative of Ed and Chris Muransky, as announced during United Way's Centennial Champions black-tie gala Friday evening at The Lake Club.

