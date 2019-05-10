Youngstown woman submits winning bid for final Cruze


May 10, 2019 at 9:53p.m.

story tease

Photo by The Vindicator | Mary Pipino of Youngstown submitted the winning $35,000 bid to purchase the last Lordstown-produced Chevrolet Cruze. The announcement was made Friday night at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley's gala at the Lake Club in Poland. At left, is Bob Hannon, United Way president, and Ed Muransky, local entrepreneur.

POLAND — The final Chevrolet Cruze manufactured at GM Lordstown will go to a Youngstown woman.

United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley has been accepting bids for the vehicle since mid-April.

The winning bid of $35,000 was made by Mary Pipino, relative of Ed and Chris Muransky, as announced during United Way's Centennial Champions black-tie gala Friday evening at The Lake Club.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500